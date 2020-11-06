Should you wait before buying the PS5?

Our PS5 review is finally here, showcasing everything the next generation console is capable of and whether or not it is worth the £449/359 price tag currently being flaunted by Sony. The question of upgrading is likely on the minds of millions right now, so is the hardware worth investing in right away?

This is a bit of a loaded question, and the answer will change heavily depending on your investment in the existing ecosystem, what type of games you play and if you have any plans to pick up the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S in the meantime. There’s plenty of factors to consider, so let’s dive into exactly what we thought and how it might help.

Should I wait before buying the PS5?

Here’s the verdict of our PS5 review, which is extremely positive about where the new console is right now, and what it will be capable of in the months and years to come:

“The PS5 is a meaningful evolution of Sony’s achievements with its predecessor. It’s a gorgeously accessible machine with a forward-thinking plan for the coming generation, whether that’s through its nuanced SSD technology or growing library of worthwhile exclusives.

Combine this with a compelling user interface, strong slate of launch experiences and a general ecosystem that embraces what came before it, and the PS5 is one of the best openers to a new generation we’ve had in some time. Once developers begin to truly test this new hardware, we’re all in for a treat.”

Despite our 4.5/5 review, is the PS5 a worthwhile investment for those outside of the hardcore space? It’s a complicated question to answer, but I personally believe it definitely is, given the ample improvements it brings to both existing games on PS5 and those that are available exclusively on the new platform.

The majority of your PS4 library is supported out of the box, and will benefit from the more powerful hardware out of the box, with a number of games already being updated to support increased performance, resolution and faster loading times. You will be able to transfer your existing gaming live over to PS5 with ease, which makes an upgrade much easier to swallow than in previous years.

However, many of its big games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon 2: Forbidden West will be coming to PS4. Factor in the free upgrades being offered to next-gen versions of certain games and the temptation to hold off only grows. Knowing this, upgrading to the PS5 will likely depend on how badly you want to see visuals and performance improvements across the board.

New features such as ray tracing and the fantastic DualSense controller are also worth considering, with the latter feeling like a true generational leap in terms of technological immersion. It was a big reason why Astro’s Playroom earned a rare 5/5 in our review: “In the modern landscape it’s easy to believe we’ve seen everything the medium has to offer, but then a title such as Astro’s Playroom comes along and redefines all previous conventions. It’s pure platforming excellence and hopefully spells a bright future for one of Sony’s finest current mascots.”

Taking all this into account, there is no right answer to whether or not you should wait before investing in the PS5. If the specs, games and featues are enough to sway you, I’d dive right in. On the flipside, if the offerings feel slim right now, waiting until 2021 when stock is more plentiful is equally as valid.

The PS5 will be launching in the UK and Europe on November 12, with the rest of the world receiving it a week earlier on November 12. Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all of the latest coverage.

