Should game streamers pay to play? Stadia employee says devs deserve a cut

Video game streamers should pay royalties to the developers of the games they broadcast online, according to a creative director at the Google Stadia platform.

Alex Hutchison of Stadia Games and Entertainment Montreal, believes that high-profile players making profit by streaming their gaming exploits to platforms like Twitch and YouTube should be passing on some of their earnings to the content creators.

In the controversial comments, which have been met furiously by gamers and in some portions of the media, Hutchison said streamers should require a licence from developers and publishers in order to leverage those titles.

Related: Best PC games

The crux of his argument is that the game streaming economy should be similar to the way music, movies and television shows must be licenced if used in a YouTube video, for example. Otherwise, those videos are in violation of copyright laws and subject to takedown.

Many who vehemently disagree with Hutchinson’s comments argue some games gain much of their notoriety from being played by noted streamers. Take the recent emergence of Among Us for example. Many high profile streamers are actively courted and paid by developers for this reason alone.

Unsurprisingly, given its stake in the streaming game with both Stadia and YouTube, Google has sought to distance itself from Hutchinson’s comments.

“The recent tweets by Alex Hutchinson, creative director at the Montreal Studio of Stadia Games and Entertainment, do not reflect those of Stadia, YouTube or Google,” the company said in a statement to 9to5Google (via Eurogamer).

In a tweet YouTube gaming boss Ryan Wyatt added: “We believe that Publishers and Creators have a wonderful symbiotic relationship that has allowed a thriving ecosystem to be created. One that has mutually benefited everyone! YT is focused on creating value for Creators, Publishers, & Users. All ships rise when we work together.”

Do you believe that streamers should pay a licence fee for the content they stream online? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …