Sephiroth is the next fighter coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Nintendo has confirmed that Final Fantasy 7’s Sephiroth will be coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate as a playable fighter this December.

The sudden arrival of the iconic villain was one of the biggest announcements of The Game Awards last night, catching even hardcore fans by surprise with the silver-haired adversary’s debut. It’s definitely not the addition to Smash we were expecting.

Still, it’s an awesome announcement, acting as the second major Final Fantasy character to be playable in Nintendo’s beloved crossover fighter. He’s also the third entry of the second Fighter’s Pass, joining the ranks of Minecraft Steve and Min-Min from Arms.

Sephiroth’s reveal trailer was stupendously bizarre, with Banjo Kazooie watching on in horror as Mario appeared to be stabbed by Sephiroth’s legendary sword. He lived though, which is both a blessing and a curse.

The second One Winged Angel began playing, we knew that Sephiroth was about to burst onto the scene and cause some chaos. His long sword and aerial abilities should allow for some excellent mechanics, and he will be more than a match for Cloud Strife.

He is set to arrive in Super Smash Bros Ultimate this month, although a specific release date remains unconfirmed. The gap between announcement and release for Smash fighters is never that long, so expect to hear more in the coming months.

Sephiroth last appeared in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, a fantastic RPG which also brought home of Game of the Year award for 2020: “Final Fantasy 7 Remake is one of the finest JRPGs in recent memory, setting a new benchmark for visuals and real-time combat in the series while managing to begin retelling one of gaming’s greatest tales in grandiose fashion. It’s just a crying shame we have to twiddle our thumbs and wait for the next chapter.”