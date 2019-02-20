This doomed Xbox One exclusive could be making a comeback on Nintendo Switch

A recent report suggests that Platinum Games’ Scalebound could see an unexpected revival on Nintendo Switch.

Previously in development as an Xbox One exclusive prior to its unfortunate cancellation, Scalebound was an action-adventure title that featured dragons, magical powers and a dreamy protagonist sporting headphones.

This report comes from Nintendo Insider, who seems confident in its claims that Scalebound is indeed due for a comeback:

“I have confidence in my sources to report that it is my understanding that Scalebound has been resurrected as a project to be released as a Nintendo Switch exclusive,” reads the report.

Kotaku’s Jason Schreier and Kinda Funny Games have also said they’ve heard the rumour doing the rounds before, with the latter saying that Scalebound is a “game that’s thought to be dead that Nintendo’s reviving.”

Scalebound was cancelled by Microsoft way back in January 2017 following a troubled round of development. Platinum was left in a rough state following this, thankfully saved by the runaway success of NieR: Automata.

“After careful deliberation, Microsoft Studios has come to the decision to end production for Scalebound,” Microsoft said in a statement at the time.

If this report does turn out to be true, it could be an exciting addition to the Nintendo Switch library. It also wouldn’t be the first time Nintendo has funded a project from the company, with it currently helping out with Bayonetta 3.

