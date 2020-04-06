Saints Row: The Third Remastered blasts onto consoles and PC next month

THQ Nordic and Volition have announced Saints Row: The Third Remastered, an upcoming re-release of the popular open-world title.

First released for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC back in 2011, The Third is easily the franchise highlight – filled with great humour, likeable characters and imaginative mission design.

It recently received a port to Nintendo Switch, but this was sadly undermined by notable performance issues and visual hitches. However, it seems Volition is keen to maintain its reputation with this upcoming remaster.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered will be launching across PS4, Xbox One and PC on May 22, 2020, meaning it will be coming less than two months after its initial announcement. That’s a quick turnaround, and means we’ll have something to play now The Last of Us 2 is delayed indefinitely.

The reveal trailer features an abundance of iconic action from the original, all of which has been jazzed up with massively enhanced graphics.

Textures, lighting and some aspects of environmental design have clearly been overhauled, ensuring that Saints Row: The Third stands the test of time nine years after it first burst onto the scene. Yep, it really has been that long.

It appears that animations and the general layout of Steelport remains largely unchanged, so veterans of the vanilla experience needn’t worry about too much changing with this remaster.

Volition has confirmed that this upcoming package will include all downloadable content alongside an abundance of items, weapons and other cool goodies to cause mayhem with. Saints Row has never taken itself too seriously, and The Third is no different.

