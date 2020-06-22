Rocksteady is working on a Suicide Squad/Justice League game for next-gen consoles – report

Rocksteady Studios is reportedly working on a Suicide Squad title for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and has been for a number of years now if recent reports prove accurate.

Rumours began swirling about the project following the leak of domain names relating to Suicide Squad and Batman. They first emerged on ResetEra, and seemingly relate to two major projects in the works at Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment.

One is simply titled “SuicideSquadKilltheJusticeLeague.com” which is apparently a top contender for the game’s title. It seems you’ll be playing as members of the villainous team as they seek out and attempt to dispatch a number of iconic superheroes.

The other is “GothamKnights.com” which relates to a Batman title in development at Warner Bros. Montreal, who were previously responsible for Batman: Arkham Origins. So, we’re set for a double dose of D.C. goodness in the coming years it seems.

Both projects will be teased during Warner Bros. DC Fandome event in August, although Eurogamer warns that we won’t see much, and both projects are still several years away from release. Given they’re in the works for next-gen consoles, we’re not too surprised to hear that.

It’s been five years since Rocksteady released Batman: Arkham Knight, the final chapter in its long-running caped crusader trilogy. Rumours have swirled that it was working on a Superman and Justice League project in years past, but now we finally have a solid idea of what it might be.

The idea of playing as Harley Quinn, Joker, Deadshot and other iconic villains is a great idea, and could be an interesting twist on titles where we always act as the hero. We just hope it’s a little better than the mediocre film, and that Jared Leto doesn’t show up and ruin everything. We’re sorry – his Joker was awful.

