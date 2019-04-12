Roccat unveils Noz Headset designed for “distraction-free gaming”

Roccat has unveiled the Noz Headset, an all-new gaming peripheral that seemingly offers a lot of exciting features for the price.

The over-ear stereo headset weights in at just 120 grams, so should fit snuggly against your head for long gaming sessions.

According to Roccat, this headset has been designed for “extensive, distraction-free gaming” that will be complemented by its 50mm audio drivers across both cups.

It maintains the jet-black aesthetic we’ve seen from Roccat’s other products, but seems to aim for a fresher, more stylish look as opposed to something needlessly bulky.

It’s an attractive bit of kit, and pre-orders are now open on Roccat’s website ahead of the April 15th release. As for the price, it will retail for £59.99/$69.99, which seems reasonable to us.

Here’s what we thought of the Roccat Renga Boost, one of the company’s more recent pair of gaming headphones, earnign 7/10 in our review:

‘While the bass is shoddy and the design reeks of budget, its flaws are mostly forgivable considering the Renga Boost cost just £50. That’s half of the price of some of its competitors.

And with outstanding versatility – working with PC, PS4 and Switch among others – you’re certainly getting fantastic value for money if you’re willing to put up with its sub-par audio capabilities.’

We’ll be covering the Roccat Noz Headset upon its release, so keep it locked to @TrustedReviews on Facebook and Twitter for now.