Resident Evil Village release date and new Re:Verse multiplayer game confirmed

Capcom has confirmed the release date for Resident Evil Village – the eighth major version of the blood-and-guts survival horror game – while also announcing a surprise new online multiplayer deathmatch game.

In a live-streamed Resident Evil Showcase late on Thursday evening the makers announced a May 7 release for Xbox Series X/S and Sony PS5, as well as the previous-gen Xbox One and PS4 consoles.

If you haven’t snared a new console yet, no problem. The game will support Smart Delivery on the Xbox platform, while the upgrade will also be free on the PlayStation 5 if you buy the PS4 version. A PS5 demo of the game is already available and we’ll have a full report on Friday.

The event also saw a brand new trailer for the game, built on the RE Engine platform, which offers our first real insight into the setting and plot. We’re inside a castle described as a “place full of nothing but blood and death.”

We’re also re-introduced to the returning hero Ethan Winters from Resident Evil 7 as he faces a new adversaries who’ve apparently kidnapped his daughter. They seem to be the castle’s inhabitants including one strikingly-dressed female antagonist (above) who can seemingly turn herself into a swarm of bugs. Charming. We’ve previously been informed that franchise legend Chris Redfield is back on the scene too, although his role hasn’t been outlined yet. The trailer, featuring some gameplay footage, can be seen below:

Elsewhere Capcom also announced a new online multiplayer game called Resident Evil Re:Verse, which will see legends from the series face-off against each other in combat. The game, which will be free with Village, will see Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine and the rest of the game fight to the death in 4-6 player matches. You can see that trailer below also:

Can Resident Evil: Village rank among the best PS5 games and the best Xbox Series X games? Time will tell, but we could be witnessing another classic in the making.