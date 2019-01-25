Resident Evil could be getting a Netflix original series – report

Deadline has reported that Netflix is to produce an original series based on Capcom’s hugely popular Resident Evil franchise.

The series is currently searching for a potential showrunner, although Constantin Film has already been tipped to produce the upcoming series.

If you’re not familiar with that name, they produced all seven Resident Evil films starring Milla Jovovich. Oh dear…

The report states that Resident Evil will explore the “dark inner workings” of Umbrella Corporation” and a “new world order caused by the Outbreak.”

So far so very AMC’s The Walking Dead, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Netflix wants to capitalise on that show’s continued popularity with a zombie property of its own.

Considering the mediocrity of the Resident Evil films, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for this one. However, Netflix’s Castlevania series is wonderful, so you never know.

Having just launched today, you can now sink your teeth into the remake of Resident Evil 2. It’s tense, terrifying and bloody brilliant, earning 9/10 in our review:

‘Resident Evil 2 Remake is a survival horror triumph for Capcom. It translates the 1998 original onto modern hardware with an experience that feels fresh, exciting and absolutely terrifying to play.’

