Resident Evil 8 leaks online unveiling plot details, characters, and more

A number of new details have leaked from Resident Evil 8 following a recent ransomware attack on Capcom.

Earlier this year, the Japanese company was subject to a major attack which saw its release slate for the next several years emerge online, and it appears this wasn’t the only information obtained by hackers in the process.

Now, what appears to be a development build of Resident Evil 8 has leaked online, essentially spoiling the entire narrative, major character developments and other details from the upcoming survival horror game.

Those looking forward to its release in 2021 will likely want to go on spoiler lockdown for the coming weeks and months, or mute terms associated with Resident Evil 8 across social media to ensure that nothing accidentally creeps into their feed.

I’ve taken a cautious glance at the leak myself and it is fairly substantial, with a number of screenshots being published alongside huge plot and character details. It’s difficult to parse exact specifics unless you’re actively looking for such things, but the images unveil more than enough.

We won’t be publishing where you can find the information here, but will say it concerns boss fights, plot details, characters and seemingly the entire ending to Resident Evil 8. Capcom is likely seeking out the information and taking it down at the time of writing, but it’s likely the damage has already been done.

Resident Evil 8 is set to launch in 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. It currently isn’t planned for last-gen consoles, and will likely arrive in the first half of the year which has become tradition for titles in the franchise in recent years. We really hope this leak doesn’t throw Capcom’s plans into disarray, since it’s likely the majority mainstream consumers won’t even be aware of such happenings.