Resident Evil 8 is coming next year and will involve witches, werewolves and cults – report

A new report has emerged which spills an absurd number of potential beans on Resident Evil 8, which will apparently include the subtitle “Village.”

The word Village will include the roman numerals for 8 in the first four letters, following in the stylistic footsteps of the seventh installment from a few years ago.

All of this new information comes from Biohazardcast, and should obviously be taken with plentiful grains of salt until things are officially confirmed by Capcom. However, it includes several points we’ve seen addressed by leaks in the past.

According to this new report, Resident Evil 8: Village is planned to release in the early months of 2021, with a reveal set for later this year to unveil new information on the survival horror experience. It will be on current and next-gen platforms, too.

Chris Redfield will play a central role following his surprise appearance in Resident Evil 7, although he has been redesigned and will appear in flashbacks starring Ethan and Mia – who you will likely recognise from the previous game as playable characters.

The setting will be European this time around as they find themselves in a rural town dominated by the occult and, in all likelihood, a strange virus. This sounds very similar to Resident Evil 4, which certainly isn’t a bad thing.

New enemy types will include witches, werewolves and traditional zombies. The Witch will stalk the player throughout the environment, acting like a procedural threat who can surprise you at any moment. This sounds pretty damn terrifying.

The report also states that Village will support an inventory system inspired by Resident Evil 4, abandoning the traditional method used by Resident Evil 7 and the two most recent remakes. It’ll be interesting to see how the formula is expanded upon with a second first-person outing.

