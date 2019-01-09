Resident Evil 2 Remake is getting a demo you have just one shot to finish

Capcom has announced an upcoming demo for Resident Evil 2 Remake coming to PS4 and Xbox One later this week.

Launching on January 11, the ‘1-Shot’ demo gives players a 30 minute limit to explore the Raccoon City Police Department as Leon S. Kennedy.

Once this established time duration is up, you’ll no longer be able to play the demo. Chances are you’ll need to either re-download it or play on a different platform.

On the bright side, you’ve got unlimited lives to complete the demo if zombies get their hands on you. In addition, upon completion you’ll be treated to a brand-new trailer for the game.

Having spent a few hours with Resident Evil 2 Remake, we think it’s poised to set a new benchmark for remakes while expanding on the original in some excellent ways:

‘The survival horror classic has been morphed into a gorgeously terrifying experience that remains true to the original, while pushing the series’ absurd mythos in bold new directions.’

Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 2 Remake will be launching for PS4, Xbox One and PC on January 25, 2019.

