Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 to get Xbox Series S/X and PS5 upgrades this year

A trio of classic Resident Evil games are getting the next-gen treatment, with confirmation Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 will be enhanced for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the official Resident Evil account, said the trio of titles will receive visual enhancements and will be available at no extra cost for those who already own them on PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

The tweet didn’t mention the specifics of those enhancements, but Eurogamer reports they will including ray tracing, higher frame rate options and 3D audio. PS5 gamers will also benefit from the unique haptic feedback offered by the console’s DualSense controller.

While Resident Evil 7 was a native and highly acclaimed release for last-gen consoles in 2017, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 were full remakes of the games that helped catapult the franchise to one of the most popular in gaming back in the 1990s.

The Resident Evil 2 remake in 2019 was a particular high point, with our review at the time saying the game “translated the 1998 original onto modern hardware with an experience that feels fresh, exciting and absolutely terrifying to play.” The Resident Evil 3 revamp didn’t quite hit the same heights, and only earned a 3.5-star review.

The most recent instalment, Resident Evil Village (aka Resident Evil 8) arrived last spring as a game available for both PS4 and PS5, as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles, meaning many of those visual enhancements were already supported.

“Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 are coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with visual enhancements later this year!,” Capcom said in the tweet. “Those who currently own these games on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be eligible for a digital upgrade at no additional cost.”

We’re yet to learn precise release dates for those games.