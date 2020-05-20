Report: This year’s Call of Duty will be called “Black Ops Cold War”

A new report has emerged which spills the titular beans on this year’s entry in Activision’s blockbuster shooter franchise.

Treyarch’s upcoming project will be known as “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” according to sources at Eurogamer, who have corroborated recent examples of the title emerging online.

It’s a bit of a mouthful to say and doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, yet lines up with recent rumours that Treyarch will indeed return to the universe of its iconic subseries, albeit in rebooted form.

It seems that details regarding the upcoming shooter will be teased in Call of Duty: Warzone ahead of a fully-fledged reveal. We imagine this will come in the form of frequent updates and environmental storytelling where players must seek out clues and piece together an unfolding mystery.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games

Some players have already uncovered some Cold War-era assets by glitching through walls, one of which includes a Spy Plane which looks like it would be right at home in Black Ops Cold War. We wouldn’t be surprised if similar things are discovered in the weeks to come.

This also hints at the fact that Warzone will continue to exist as a separate entity alongside each new mainline title, its map and mechanics being updated to reflect whatever each new entry focuses on in terms of mechanics, weapons and setting.

Call of Duty’s annual entry is normally revealed in May of each year, but these plans may have been thrown into flux given the circumstances surrounding Covid-19, and the fact that PS5 and Xbox Series X are on the horizon, with Black Ops Cold War undoubtedly acting as a flagship game for both systems.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…