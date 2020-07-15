Report: Sony is increasing production of PS5 in order to meet demand for launch

A new report by Bloomberg claims that Sony is increasing production of its upcoming PS5 console in order to meet demand in time for launch.

Given the current global situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, logistics surrounding the production of PS5 and Xbox Series X is likely more complicated than it would have been initially.

Despite this, Sony is allegedly increasing the number of consoles it planned to manufacture between now and the end of 2020, raising its initial target to 10 million units. That’s a lot of consoles, although this stock is intended to last until early 2021.



It’s somewhat comedic that the lockdown caused by Covid-19 is increasing the demand for gaming consoles, but the circumstances the world is in right now means producing them isn’t exactly the easiest thing, requiring large scale factory operations to get the job done.

In addition to 10 million units of the console itself, Bloomberg also reports that Sony hopes to manufacture 10 million units of the Dualsense controller to go alongside the console, with mass production of the machine having begun in June. So, it’s likely the PS5 is ready and sitting in a warehouse somewhere right now.

PS5 is set to launch later this year alongside the likes of Demon’s Souls Remake and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Sony is yet to confirm exactly when the console will release and how much it will cost, but the arrival of an official product page on Amazon has many believing an announcement is imminent.

With Microsoft poised to hold an Xbox Games Showcase next week, perhaps Sony is biding its time to make a big announcement to steal its rival’s thunder. It would be a rather dirty move, but one that would most definitely the get the attention of potential consumers. If you’re a gamer, the coming months are bound to be very exciting indeed.

