Report: Nintendo is asking developers to make sure their games support 4K

Nintendo is reportedly asking developers to ensure their future titles on the handheld console to be 4K-ready, supporting the idea that a Switch Pro is on the way.

Bloomberg is now reporting that a new model of the console will soon be entering production and Nintendo is currently asking third-party developers to ensure their titles are ready and willing to support 4K resolution on the new system.

The outlet continues by stating that it’s possible the upcoming console will also support Nvidia DLSS AI upscaling techniques, which are only available in a handful of PC titles right now, but can have a hugely positive on performance when implemented properly.

According to the report, Nintendo is also increasing Switch production to 30 million units for this fiscal year, expecting a spike in demand as we head towards the festive period and the launch windows of PS5 and Xbox Series X.

If it’s real, we’re curious when official news of the elusive Switch Pro will surface and exactly how much it will cost. Given the Xbox Series S will be launching for less than the vanilla Switch, the competition will be fierce for the first time in a while.

Bloomberg previously reported that a new iteration of the Switch could be accompanied by a couple of major first-party titles, and we imagine Breath of the Wild 2 will be the flagship experience for such a launch event.

The Switch Pro will likely be fully compatible will all existing titles on the platform, but will simply be offering improved specs, greater performance and the potential to push everything further than before. It will fascinating to see how the overall design changes, too.

Covid-19 is changing plans constantly, so it’s possible all of the rumours mentioned above will be changed completely before eventually coming to fruition. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with all the latest developments moving forward.

