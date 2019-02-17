What operators and map reworks are coming in Rainbow Six Siege year four?

Rainbow Six Siege’s fourth year of content is upon us. During a panel at The Invitational, Rainbow Six’s biggest esports event of the year, the team have shown off what we are expecting during Year 4.

During year 4, Rainbow Six will find itself with more than 50 operators. In addition to the Australian operators added in Burnt Horizon, we’re also going to see two new operators for each season, which will be taking inspiration from a wider range of countries than ever before.

Season two will see operators from US/Denmark. Season three will have operators from Peru and Mexico, while season four will close out the year with operators from Kenya and India. There’s no word on whether these will be equally attack and defend, or the specific CTU’s that will be on show, however there’s a move from Ubisoft focus more on these individual operators instead of the CTU’s they’ve come from.

From conversation’s we’ve had with team Ubisoft this weekend, it seems the developer is finally happy to embrace Rainbow Six Siehe’s role as a hero shooter.

We’ll also see reworks to several maps on the roster. Season 1 will add Outback, but Season 2 will have a rework of Kafe, Season 3 will rework Kanal and Season 4 will see a rework of Theme Park.

We got a glimpse of the Kafe rework, which will see the Bakery bombsite moved to the Kitchen, the move of the lobby staircase and also the addition of some more space on the second floor, blocking the skylight off slightly and created more sight lines for those looking down over the lobby.

Kanal will see new routes added to the red building, including a tunnel between the buildings and a route above, bringing the two buildings closer together, and making it easier for defenders to rotate without the tricky tunnel that used to link the two together. It’s also had a full spruce-up, getting rid of some of the brutal corridors inside the taller building.

Theme Park isn’t quite ready for the team to show off, but the train area will be worked, the maze-like sprawl of the first floor outside of the drug lab area will be getting cleaned up and they’ll bring the lights up, so it’s less dingy in there.