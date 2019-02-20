Rainbow Six Siege fans are probably not getting the House rework they want

The new year of Rainbow Six Siege content is upon us, kicking off in just two weeks. Several of the game’s most popular maps are being reworked, but if you’re one of the faithful waiting for a rework of House, you could be waiting a while.

House is a contentious map. Pushed into the casual playlist, most Rainbow Six Siege players will never even get to play House anymore, and it’s often viewed as too small, too simple and too imbalanced.

However, it’s not the only one. Kanal, a tangled mess of spawn peeking, clumsy corridors and one single skywalk connecting the two separate buildings, has also been relegated to the casual playlist, but that’s getting a rework.

Could house?

We spoke to Rainbow Six Siege brand director Alex Remy about the forthcoming reworks to three maps coming this year: Kafe, Kanal and Theme Park. However, while Remy mentions that House is a microcosm of the Rainbow Six Siege experience, House isn’t a map the team can fix while staying true to the fantasy, but it’s also not a map the team necessarily want to fix.

“This is always a tough question,” Remy admits. “It’s tough because by definition House doesn’t fit by the definition doesn’t fit with any of our standard game modes, it’s not balanced, it’s too small.”

“But,” adds Remy, conspiratorially, “On the other hand, when the map comes up the pressure goes down, people can play a bit looser, and it’s a map that’s loved by newcomers and as a nostalgia hit for those who were there from the start.”

Remy admits that, while the map needs to stay, it’s not clear how to fix it. Making it larger and more complicated would move away from the fantasy of it being a house.

“It’s our lovely broken map,” admits Remy, and for now, it looks like that’s exactly how it’s going to stay.

