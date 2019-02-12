Rainbow Six Siege: Burnt Horizon – everything we know so far

Think Australian, shoot Australian. Another year of hot and fresh Rainbow Six Siege content is upon us, and Burnt Horizon will take us to the Australian Outback, with two new operators from the Australian Special Air Service (SASR).

Trusted Reviews has all the info on Year 4, Season 1 of Rainbow Six Siege, and we’re going to be out in Montreal getting a look at the maps, operators and how they fit into Rainbow Six Siege’s tumultuous meta.

Rainbow Six Siege Burnt Horizon: when’s the full reveal?

There will be a full stream revealing the details of this new pack just before the final of The Invitational, which is taking place in Montreal this weekend. Expect the reveal sometime on February 17th.

Rainbow Six Siege Burnt Horizon: release date

A bit of guesswork here, but expect Burnt Horizon to release onto the PC Technical Test Server (TTS) on Tuesday 19th February. Barring any massive disasters, it’ll then launch two weeks later for all platforms on March 5, 2019.

During the two weeks on the TTS, expect changes to come rapidly as Ubisoft take on feedback and use player data to work out what does and doesn’t work well. We saw some significant changes to Grim Sky operators Maverick and Clash during the TTS period, and while the Wind Bastion operators Kaid and Nomad got less in the way of changes ahead of their full release, they were quickly tweaked after their full release.

Rainbow Six Siege Burnt Horizon: New Operators

Both of the new operators are Aussie members of the SAS, and we should find out more about them over the next few days.

There’s one attacker and one defender, described by Ubisoft as follows:

“One’s a stoic Attacker who’s just there to get the job done, and the other is a quick-witted Defender who’s in it for the guts and glory.”

No word or even a glimpse at the weapons involved yet. Traditionally the SASR use the M4A1 carbine in open combat and the MP5 for counter-terrorism purposes. Both of these already exist in the game, but i’m somewhat hoping for an MK18, a close range assault rifle that I’ve developed some affection for after using it in Insurgency Sandstorm.

Also, the SASR use Glock pistols as a sidearm. There isn’t a Glock in the game yet, despite it being a mainstay both in games and the Rainbow Six series. I’d put money on it making its appearance here.

Rainbow Six Siege Burnt Horizon Map: Outback

We’re getting a touch of the Australian Outback here. Ubisoft describe it like this:

“Welcome to the Outback! Set in Australia’s Red Heart, this map is an homage to all the dusty service stations and motels that populate the forgotten highways of the continent, places filled with hardworking locals and specialty menu items you’ll find nowhere else.

Unfortunately for this particular pit stop, a passing nuclear convoy came crashing to a halt while under attack, forcing locals and patrons to flee and causing Rainbow to be called in.”

The map has three distinct different areas, a garage area, a motel and a restaurant. In Ubisoft’s blog post they describe the map as a mix between classic maps Oregon and Clubhouse.

“Meanwhile, the three sections are as unique inside as they are out,” continue Ubisoft. “Get ready for rooms packed with souvenirs and cultural artifacts from many a roadside petrol station across the Great Southern Land. You might even run into our friendly resident mascot, Norman, in the restaurant, though we do ask that you try not to stare.”

We’ll have more soon, keep it glued to Trusted Reviews for all the latest in Rainbow Six Siege action.