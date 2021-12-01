 large image

Qualcomm and Razer might be making a Steam Deck rival

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Qualcomm and accessory maker Razer are working on a new handheld video games console that could challenge devices like the forthcoming Valve Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch, according to a new leak.

The prospective device, revealed in leaked slides by VideoCardz.com, suggests a handheld based upon a potentially forthcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x processor, which itself is yet to be officially announced by the chipmaker.

The slides also speak of a Snapdragon G3x Handheld Developer Kit that could become available to developers to help them create content based on the Qualcomm elite gaming platform. The slides describe the Snapdragon G3X as a “new platform designed for innovation in handheld gaming.”

According to the report, the device would be designed for next-gen mobile gaming with game streaming available and even access to Xbox Cloud gaming. The slides design a handheld with a 120Hz HDR OLED display and a large 6,000 mAh battery to keep gamers playing on the go.

The slides also mention a 1080p webcam, a USB-C port for charging and accessories, the ability to hook up to a display over USB=C and the presence of Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and mmWave 5G connectivity.

The machine itself looks like many of the dedicated smartphone controllers we’ve seen over the last few years, but it appears this will have its own chipset and won’t require a smartphone to be added to the mix. The slide further describes the machine as “the place to play all of your games.”

Qualcomm Razer Console
Image credit: VideoCardz

There’s no news on if and when the device will come to fruition, but given Qualcomm’s annual Snagdragon Tech Summit is this week, we’re likely to get imminent news on whether this is actually a thing.

With the Steam Deck delayed into early next year, this could be a good time for a prospective handheld rival to strike. Is this something that may tickle your fancy? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

