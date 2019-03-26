PS5 and Xbox Two just got their first game reveal with The LOTR: Gollum

German developer Daedalic has confirmed it’s working on a new title in The Lord of the Rings series for unnamed consoles and platforms relevant for the time of release.

Known as The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, this upcoming game is due for release in 2021 and could be the first official reveal for PS5 and Xbox Two, the actual names of which remain unconfirmed.

It will act as a prequel to the trilogy of books in which Daedalic’s license draws inspiration from, as opposed to Peter Jackson’s film series.

We don’t yet know if we’ll be playing as Gollum himself, but it will show what the creepy creature was up to prior to biting off Frodo’s fingers on Mount Doom.

Daedelic is known primarily for its point ‘n’ click adventure titles, so this likely won’t be as action-packed as Middle Earth: Shadow of War or Warner Bros’ other efforts.

Whatever it turns out to be, it’s exciting to know that things are already in development for the next generation of consoles alongside Google Stadia.

We’ll likely find out more about the next cycle of consoles at E3 2019 with Microsoft saying it “will go big” at this year’s show.

