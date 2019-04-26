The PS5 won’t be launching for another 12 months, Sony confirms

Sony’s next generation console will be launching in the later months of 2020, the company confirmed as part of its end of year financial results.

System architect Mark Cerny had already confirmed that PS5 won’t be releasing in 2019 when he detailed some of its specifications earlier this month, but now we have a more concrete idea of things.

This rules out a March 2020 release, which was a possibility given how the Nintendo Switch claimed this window previously and proved hugely successful.

We imagine Sony will follow in the footsteps of its previous console, launching in November 2020 alongside major blockbusters such as Call of Duty and FIFA.

Beyond its launch window, Sony also shun a light on PlayStation Now adoption, which now sits at 700,000 users and counting.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see this service translate to PS5, given the system is already confirmed to be fully backwards compatible with PS4 titles.

As for potential launch titles, The Last of Us 2, Ghosts of Tsushima and Death Stranding are yet to receive concrete release dates. PS5 feels like a no-brainer for this trio of blockbusters.

