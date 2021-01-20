PS5 stock is expected in the UK this week, according to new report

Reports are circulating that a number of retailers and companies will be restocking the PS5 later this week, which has remained unavailable since its launch last November.

According to PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates on Twitter, who has proven accurate in the past, a selection of retailers will have the next-gen console available to purchase in the coming days.

Firstly, BT and EE will be making the console available from Thursday, January 21 to active customers, which proved to be a reliable way to obtain the console shortly after launch. It was relatively immune to the scalpers who swarmed other retailers.

If this isn’t an option for you, the source claims that Very, Hughes, JD Williams and Amazon are all poised to receive stock of the console later this week. Whether it will be the physical or digital editions remain to be seen, but we’ll keep you updated.

With any luck, the coming months will see stock for all next-gen consoles become normality across most retailers, since at the time of writing they are virtually impossible to find unless you are willing to pay a vastly inflated price from private sellers.

To be brutally honest, such a method isn’t worth it and plays into the hands of those wanting to take advantage of consumers simply wanting the latest tech. Earning 4.5/5 in my review, the PS5 is arguably Sony’s best console yet:

“The PS5 is a meaningful evolution of Sony’s achievements with its predecessor. It’s a gorgeously accessible machine with a forward-thinking plan for the coming generation, whether that’s through its nuanced SSD technology or growing library of worthwhile exclusives.”

If you’re hoping to pick up the console in the coming days, be sure to check out our lists of the best and upcoming PS5 games worth keeping an eye on, since the machine already has a bunch of fantastic titles under its belt.

