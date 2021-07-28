PS5 sales hit 10m, but Sony ‘some time’ from meeting demand

Sony may be celebrating the sale of ten million PS5 consoles, but the reality is the company knows it could be a lot more.

The next-gen machine is Sony’s fastest-selling console ever, despite being so hard to come by since its release in late 2020. All things considered, with wider availability Sony may have shifted at least 20 million consoles.

Now PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has admitted it’s going to be quite a while yet before the company can satisfy demand for the console, due to the ongoing chip shortage

“We’ve built more PlayStations faster than we ever have before which makes me happy. But on the other hand, we’re some time from being able to meet all the demand that’s out there, which makes me feel bad,” Jim Ryan told Reuters in an interview.

“Our partners are performing really well for us, but the chip shortage is definitely a challenge that we are all navigating.”

Ryan was also interviewed by Japanese publication Famitsu and said that the situation may improve by the end of 2021.

“We know that it’s still difficult for gamers to get PS5, and we’re very sorry about that,” he said. “There are signs that things are loosening up a bit, but we still have a lot of work to do.”

In the same interview, Ryan gave an update on the recent acquisition of Nixxes, a firm renowned for helping developers bring their games to PC. Ryan confirmed the idea behind the purchase was to assist with the ongoing ambitions to bring more first-party PlayStation games to the Windows platform.

He said Sony was “happy with our efforts to provide our IP to PCs, although still in its infancy, and we look forward to working with Nixxes to help with that.”