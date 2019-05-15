The PS4 has been part of the gaming landscape for almost six years now, establishing itself as a historic console with many stellar exclusives only available on the platform. But soon, it will need to step aside and make room for Sony’s next generation of hardware. Now, some official information has finally been uncovered for PS5.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything we know about the PS5 including all the latest news, rumours, release date, price and more.

PS5 at E3 2019 – Sony won’t be at the show this year

For the first time in the show’s history, Sony will not be at E3 2019. The PlayStation creator has been present at the landmark event since it began back in 1995, making itself a veteran with plenty of hardware and software to showcase each year.

It remains unclear whether a bespoke event such as State of Play will be held instead to livestream major announcements directly to the players. We could see the PS5 unveiled toward the end of 2019, potentially setting the stage for a PS5 vs Xbox 2 showdown at E3 2020.

PS5 backwards compatibility – You can play all your old PS4 games

Mark Cerny, the PS5’s system architect, has confirmed that the upcoming console will be compatible with existing PS4 titles. He hasn’t confirmed whether this will encompass the entire library and all existing PSVR experiences, though.

We’re also curious to see whether the PS5 will apply benefits to existing games in a similar way to PS4 Pro. Imagine playing the likes of Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn at a solid 60fps. Yes please!

PS5 release date – When is the PlayStation 5 coming out?

Sony confirmed in its most recent earnings report that PS5 won’t be launching in the next 12 months. This provides us with a relatively concrete picture of when the hardware could be releasing.

A late 2020 release date that comes alongside popular release such as Call of Duty and FIFA seems like a no-brainer to capitalise on a mainstream audience.

PS5 Specs – How powerful will the PlayStation 5 be?

Speaking to Wired, system architect Mark Cerny detailed some of the major specifications for its next generation console.

For starters, it will boast an advanced AMD Ryzen processor alongside a GPU with AMD Navi architecture capable of ray tracing, a feature currently only available in high-end gaming rigs. It will also support 8K graphics, although whether or not this will be upscaled remains unknown given how such resolutions are exclusive to the high-end PC and television space.

The PS5 (or whatever Sony ends up calling it) will be compatible with the current version of PlayStation VR, and no plans have been announced for a successor to launch alongside the new console. In terms of memory, it will feature a specialised HDD of sorts that will allow games and processes to load up to 19 times faster than previous consoles.

When it comes to the Xbox 2, rumours have been going around about two unique models under the codename Xbox Scarlett. One is a more powerful piece of tech in-line with Sony’s vision for the PS5, while the other will apparently be a smaller, cheaper console with a deeper focus on streaming. This will no doubt take advantage of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Play Anywhere.

PS5 Price – How much will it cost?

Nothing is confirmed yet, although we wouldn’t be surprised if it hits for £400 – £500 mark given the recently unveiled specs. We’ll be sure to update this page once we know more.

PS5 VR – Will we get a new headset?

It’s been revealed that the PSVR headset will work with the PlayStation 5, although there’s been no mention of a new peripheral in the works. It’s also unclear whether PlayStation Move controllers and other accessories will work with the new console, although we imagine they will.

The PSVR made some significant inroads into VR for console owners, however as a console VR headset, it naturally couldn’t match the power and fidelity of its PC counterparts.

PS5 Games – Have any titles been announced?

Nothing official has been confirmed by Sony when it comes to the PS5 catalogue, although we can already begin speculating on what currently announced games will eventually grace the platform. Sequels to God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn are inevitably given how highly successful they were, and their worlds still harbour stories worth telling.

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 and Elder Scrolls 6 are also bound for the next generation with release windows that will likely fall after the new line of consoles arrive. And let’s not forget about Starfield, an upcoming sci-fi IP from Bethesda Game Studios. While the first entry is penned for PS4, the remaining parts of Final Fantasy 7 Remake will likely come to PS5. Kojima Production’s Death Stranding is also rumoured for a cross-generational release.

