Out with the old, in with the new… News and rumours around the PS5 are gathering steam ahead of E3 and excitement is building. But before you let yourself get too caught up in it all, let’s take a closer look at what we do and don’t actually know – what’s real and what’s wishful thinking

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything we know about the PS5 including all the latest news, rumours, release date, price and more and we’ll be continually updating this page with all we know as we hear it, so let’s go.

PS5 at E3 2019 – Sony won’t be at the show this year. However…

For the first time in the show’s history, Sony will not be at E3 2019. The PlayStation creator has been present at the landmark event since it began back in 1995, making itself a veteran with plenty of hardware and software to showcase each year.

It remains unclear whether a bespoke event such as State of Play will be held instead to livestream major announcements directly to the players. Most likely is that we could get more details about the console from announcements from development partners.

PS5 backwards compatibility – You can play all your old PS4 games

Mark Cerny, the PS5’s system architect, has confirmed that the upcoming console will be compatible with existing PS4 titles. He hasn’t confirmed whether this will encompass the entire library and all existing PSVR experiences, though.

We’re also curious to see whether the PS5 will apply benefits to existing games in a similar way to PS4 Pro. Imagine playing the likes of Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn at a solid 60fps. Yes please!

PS5 release date – When is the PlayStation 5 coming out?

Sony confirmed in its most recent earnings report in April 2019 that PS5 won’t be launching in the next 12 months. This provides us with a relatively concrete roadmap towards when the hardware could be releasing.

On balance, we’d expect the PS5 to be officially unveiled toward the end of 2019, potentially setting the stage for a PS5 vs Xbox 2 showdown at E3 2020, followed by a late 2020 release date, in time for that all important Christmas on-sale period. We’d expect that to come alongside a popular release such as Call of Duty and FIFA – a no-brainer to capitalise on a mainstream audience.

PS5 Specs – How powerful will the PlayStation 5 be?

Speaking to Wired, system architect Mark Cerny detailed some of the major specifications for its next generation console.

For starters, it will boast an advanced AMD Ryzen processor alongside a GPU with AMD Navi architecture capable of ray tracing, a feature currently only available in high-end gaming rigs. It will also support 8K graphics, although whether or not this will be upscaled remains unknown given how such resolutions are exclusive to the high-end PC and television space.

The PS5 (or whatever Sony ends up calling it) will be compatible with the current version of PlayStation VR, and no plans have been announced for a successor to launch alongside the new console. In terms of memory, it will feature a specialised HDD of sorts that will allow games and processes to load up to 19 times faster than previous consoles.

PS5 cloud gaming – Sony and Microsoft are teaming up to take on Google?

The ability to stream games from the Cloud is increasingly important and Sony’s weaknesses in this area has been previously documented. Hence our interest in the news that Sony and Microsoft have formed an alliance to build cloud based solutions on Microsoft’s Azure platform, the 2nd largest Cloud provider after Amazon.

“The two companies will explore the use of current Microsoft Azure datacenter-based solutions for Sony’s game and content-streaming services… These efforts will also include building better development platforms for the content creator community,” according to the companies.

This follows Microsoft setting up a cloud gaming division this time last year, again based on Azure, to explore how to host and stream games from the Azure platform, rather than by running games on the console itself. And let’s not forget about Google Stadia, Sony and Microsoft’s unexpected partnership might be a sign of them planning to take on the technological giant in the years to come.

PS5 Price – How much will it cost?

Nothing is confirmed yet, although we wouldn’t be surprised if it hits for £400 – £500 mark given the recently unveiled specs. There have been rumours about a subscription element too, which fits in with Cloud news above, but we’ll be sure to update this page once we know more.

PS5 VR – Will we get a new headset?

It’s been revealed that the PSVR headset will work with the PlayStation 5, although there’s been no mention of a new peripheral in the works. It’s also unclear whether PlayStation Move controllers and other accessories will work with the new console, although we imagine they will.

Related: Best PSVR Games

PlayStation VR changed the game for console owners, however as a cheaper VR headset, it naturally couldn’t match the power and fidelity of its PC counterparts. Despite this disparity in power, it remains the most successful virtual reality product on the market, having amassed hundreds of distinct games and experiences since launch. Here’s hoping they all carry over to the next generation.

PS5 Games – Have any titles been announced?

Nothing official has been confirmed by Sony when it comes to the PS5 catalogue, although we can already begin speculating on what currently announced games will eventually grace the platform. Sequels to God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn are inevitable given how highly successful they were, and their worlds still harbour stories worth telling.

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 and Elder Scrolls 6 are also bound for the next generation with release windows that will likely fall after the new line of consoles arrive. And let’s not forget about Starfield, an upcoming sci-fi IP from Bethesda Game Studios. While the first entry is penned for PS4, the remaining parts of Final Fantasy 7 Remake will likely come to PS5. Kojima Production’s Death Stranding is also rumoured for a cross-generational release.

What do you hope to see from the PS5? Email the editor below and tell us.