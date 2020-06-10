PS5 price and several games may have just leaked on Amazon UK

A placeholder listing for Sony’s PlayStation 5 has emerged on Amazon UK (via Wario64), providing a rough idea of how much the next-generation console might cost.

Given nothing has been confirmed or announced by Sony, we’d take this price with a pinch of salt, especially since placeholder listings normally land way above the eventual retail cost.

The listing shows the PS5 at a staggering £599, which is far more expensive than any console we’ve seen in recent years. Even more than the Xbox One X, which itself was a very pricey and very powerful piece of kit at the time.

With Sony set to hold its “Future of Gaming” event on Thursday, June 11, it’s no surprise that retail listings have begun emerging ahead of a show which will undoubtedly unveil a bunch of games coming to the next-gen console. Many of these will be launch games and rumoured blockbusters we’ve been waiting years to finally see emerge.

The placeholder listing featured the console with 1TB and 2TB models, hinting that Sony will be selling its hardware with a few different options for consumers to choose from. Considering the average install size for most games now is absolutely massive, such a beefy SSD doesn’t surprise us. We have to imagine one of that size doesn’t come cheap, though.

A few games have also been listed and removed from Amazon UK, although no specific titles have been mentioned. Instead, they were once again placeholders linking to a number of publishers such as Koch Media, Bandai Namco and Bethesda. So, it stands to reason that all of them have games in the works for PS5.

