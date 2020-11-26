PS5 outperforming Xbox Series? Microsoft responds

Microsoft has responded to reports that games optimised for the next-gen systems are experiencing better performance on PS5, despite the Xbox Series X‘s supposed technical superiority.

Earlier this month, Digital Foundry did some analysis of new games running on both consoles and found Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition ran better on PS5 than on the self-professed “world’s most powerful console.”

The site found the PS5 was enjoying a superior frame rate by some 40fps during some sections of gameplay. DF said it was “significantly faster and more consistent” in high frame rate mode for example. The experts put down to a potential API limitation holding the Xbox back, although that hasn’t been confirmed.

Now Microsoft has chimed in on the matter, saying it is aware of the issues and is working with developers to figure out what’s going on. In a statement, the firm says the new games are only scratching the surface of the new systems’ potential.

“We are aware of performance issues in a handful of optimized titles on Xbox Series X|S and are actively working with our partners to identify and resolve the issues to ensure an optimal experience,” the company told The Verge.

“As we begin a new console generation, our partners are just now scratching the surface of what next-gen consoles can do and minor bug fixes are expected as they learn how to take full advantage of our new platform. We are eager to continue working with developers to further explore the capability of Xbox Series X|S in the future.”

It should be pointed out that the Xbox Series X had superior performance at the 4K Ultra HD resolution, while Digital Foundry also observed better ray tracing performance on Microsoft’s flagship new console. The site also pointed out the results are very preliminary.

