PS5 is launching this November and is cheaper than we expected

Sony Computer Entertainment has confirmed exactly when the PS5 will be launching in select territories and how much its two tiers will cost keen consumers.

Announced during tonight’s PS5 Showcase, the next-generation console will be launching on November 12 across the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, NZ, South Korea. Other major territories will receive the console a week later on November 19.

As for price, the physical edition of the console will retail for £449, while the digital edition will be available at a lower asking number of £359. This is honestly lower than we expected, especially considering the speed and power Sony is packing into the machine. But who are we to complain?

There is currently no information on where you will be able to pre-order the console and secure one for yourself. Sony has confirmed that pre-orders will be available as soon as tomorrow from select retailers, so we’ll be sure to update you on what exactly those will be when we can.

Tonight also saw the reveal of the PlayStation Plus Collection, a new benefit coming to active subscribers of the popular online service. It is essentially an equivalent to Xbox Game Pass on PlayStation, offering players a number of classic exclusives from the platform such as Persona 5, Bloodborne, The Last of Us Remastered, Days Gone and more for no additional cost. We assume your monthly freebies will still come into play too, so this seems like PlayStation taking a cheeky dig at Microsoft.

The showcase also confirmed Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls Remake as flagship launch titles, both of which received gorgeous gameplay demos that proved what the PS5 will be capable of. Other games in the spotlight included Resident Evil 8, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition and Deathloop from Arkane Studios.

