PS5 has “huge third-party games” as timed exclusives, claims new report

Sony has secured a number of major third-party games as timed exclusives for PlayStation platforms, according to a new report from Kinda Funny’s Imran Khan.

Previously employed at Game Informer, Imran Khan expanded upon Sony’s alleged plans following last night’s State of Play presentation and the controversial announcement that Spider-Man would be exclusive to the PlayStation versions of Marvel’s Avengers.

“There are things you will be shocked to find out that Sony is moneyhatting, like they are locking up for timed exclusivity,” he said. “Like, ‘wow, that is a game that you’re choosing?’ Not because it’s bad, but because it’s huge.”

“So I am interested to see what this conversation is going to be in a couple of months, because there are games that are widely accepted as multi platform that Sony is locking up for a little while,” Khan said.

Related: Best PS5 Games

PS5 will continue to pursue traditional exclusives in the form of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and countless others which will only be available on the next-gen platform. The past decade has proven this approach works, so we can’t blame Sony for sticking to their guns.

However, it feels somewhat archaic when positioned next to Microsoft and Xbox Series X, who will be making its entire library available across multiple platforms and services. You can even use a Dualshock 4 to play them, which is a truly bizarre set of circumstances. The current Xbox library is downright mediocre compared to Sony’s offerings right now, but that will certainly change in the years to come.

It remains unclear exactly which titles Sony will be targeting as timed exclusives, although if this report rings true, there will definitely be some big surprises in the months to come. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the biggest timed exclusive in recent months, although given the relationship between Sony and Square Enix, it didn’t come as a huge surprise.

While I don’t think there is anything inherently wrong with platform exclusives, when you’re actively taking experiences away from other platforms and players who would have them otherwise, it definitely leaves a bad taste in my mouth. I hope Sony doesn’t become to excessive with this as a marketing tool, since it won’t go down well with everyone.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…