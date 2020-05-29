PS5 games to be showcased in “Future of Gaming” event next week

Sony has confirmed it will be holding a digital event next week to showcase a number of games coming to its next-generation console.

The stream has been rumoured for a number of weeks, and now Sony has finally confirmed to Gamesindustry.biz that it will be lifting the lid on its catalogue of PS5 titles in less than a week’s time.

It will take place on Thursday, June 4th at 1pm PT/9pm BST and will feature roughly an hour of footage from upcoming games planned for the next generation console. We can likely expect a solid mixture of exclusives and third party efforts, many of which will never have been seen before.

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan touched on the event in a recent interview, talking about how Sony is trying to generate hype in the absence of E3, Gamescom and other traditional events in the gaming calendar.

“Obviously the shows, whether it’s GDC, PAX, E3, Gamecom… they’ve all gone,” Ryan said. “We have to live in a world where that particular oxygen isn’t available to the industry. It’s not available to PlayStation or anybody else.”

“We just have to come up with ways to communicate what we’re doing, and try and engender the same level of adrenaline, excitement, buzz that we get with thousands of people in an auditorium in Los Angeles. And do that somehow remotely.”

Ryan goes on to confirm that “this is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you.” So, we can likely expect a series of digital events such as this leading up to the console’s launch.

He also assured that PlayStation 5 will launch this Holiday and all of its production plans, whether that be software or hardware, are on schedule with no expected delays. It remains unclear whether supply will be smaller due to Covid-19 complications, but it’s a relief to hear the console is still on its way.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…