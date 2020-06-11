PS5 games reveal stream: Watch tonight’s “Future of Gaming” event right here

After months of anticipation and a few small teases for its next-generation console, tonight Sony will lift the lid on many of the big games coming to PS5 both at launch and beyond.

Set to compile over an hour of news, trailers and announcements – this could be our biggest glimpse at the world of next-gen gaming yet. A number of rumours have already begun swirling online about what to expect, with Horizon Zero Dawn 2, Silent Hill and Call of Duty: Black Ops all expected to make an appearance at the show.

So, Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about the PS5 ‘Future of Gaming’ event including all the dates, times, streams and more.

PS5 Future of Gaming event dates and times – When is it?

After being pushed from its original date out of respect for the Black Lives Matter movement, Sony’s PS5 reveal event will now take place on June 11th at 9pm BST/1pm PT.

We’ve been told the event will last for roughly an hour, so will undoubtedly feature a number of major announcements and trailers. While the stream itself will be exclusive to 1080p, all of the featured trailers will be available to watch in 4K shortly after the presentation concludes.

PS5 Future of Gaming event stream – Where can I watch it?

Sony is treating this as a landmark event, and is hoping for thousands upon thousands of viewers to tune in as they reveal what the PS5 will be capable of. As expected, it will be available to watch across a number of different platforms. You’ll be able to catch all the action as it happens across PlayStation’s official YouTube, Twitch and various social media platforms.

PS5 Future of Gaming event announcements – What games do we expect to see?

Obviously we can’t predict the future, but there are some safe predictions and assumptions we can make regarding what exactly will show up during tonight’s event. We’ve compiled a list below of what we’d love to see make an appearance:

Resident Evil 8

Horizon Zero Dawn 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Final Fantasy 16

Crash Bandicoot

Gran Turismo 7

Silent Hill

Call of Duty: Black Ops 5

Demon’s Souls Remake

