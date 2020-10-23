Sony PS5 custom faceplates ease the black and white blues

If you’re worried the penguin-esque black and white Sony PS5 design is going to mess up you’re entertainment centre aesthetic, there’s already a way to change that.

Before next month’s Sony PS5 launch, one third-party retailer is selling some attractive faceplates for the next-gen console.

PlateStation5.com is taking pre-orders for Chromeatic, Cherry Red, Matte Black and Indigo Blue and even Jungle Camo faceplates for £32/$40 a pop and is seemingly ready to ship them worldwide. They’re available for both the standard and digital edition PS5.

Given these are an unofficial product, we’d express a little caution over the possibility of a tight fit for the console. However, the return policy seems watertight.

It reads: “We’re 100% committed to making you happy. Each plate is hand-checked by a member of our Team before it goes out the door to ensure you get the best! Should you wish to return your item(s), please kindly email us with the reason of return, within 10 days from receiving your order (according to the delivery date on the tracking record, if applicable).”

Related: Best PS5 games

The unofficial third-party accessories will be shipped on or around November 12, when the console goes on sale in the United States. Given the PS5 arrives in the UK on November 19, there’s a decent chance the faceplates will land around the same time as the console. Judging by the activity on the website, these things are going pretty fast too.

While the concept designers out there have envisioned the console in all-black and classic PlayStation grey, Sony is tight-lipped on future editions. However, it has hinted that the black and white console is only the launch edition.

“While this is the flagship/reference, you can count on even more beautiful (and hopefully radical) special editions,” PlayStation VP of UX Design Matt MacLaurin wrote on LinkedIn back in June (via DenOfGeek).

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …