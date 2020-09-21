PS4 vs PS5: Specs, price, launch games and more compared

The next generation of consoles is almost upon us, meaning that players will soon be posed with a very intimidating question – should I upgrade? This question comes around all the time, with the most recent example being the release of PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. Now, it’s returning once again with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5.

Having first launched back in 2013, the PS4 has remained a reliable and impressive console since its inception. Given it’s pushing seven years old, the fact experiences like The Last of Us Part 2, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn are even running on such hardware is an achievement in itself. Just try your best to ignore the fan noise and the fact it’s one blockbuster away from launching into space.

But once it releases, should you upgrade from the PS4 to PS5? If you’re preparing to make such a decision, we’ve compiled all the major differences in specs, games, features and more to help you make up your mind.

PS4 vs PS5 games – what can we expect?

Now it’s a little unfair to compare an entire console generation’s catalogue of games with a platform that isn’t even out yet, but it’s worth noting the large number of blockbusters available on PS4, and how many are remaining before Sony begins shifting its focus to the PS5.

Unlike Xbox Series X, Sony has confirmed it will be developing exclusive games that will only be available on PS5, and this trend will begin with the likes of Demon’s Souls Remake, Horizon 2: Forbidden West and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, two of which are due to arrive at launch.

It’s also important to take backwards compatibility into account, and that the large majority of PS4 games will work on the new console without issue. This will include physical, digital and PlayStation VR releases. However, there are still a few questions surrounding this aspect of the new console and what exactly we can expect.

PS4 vs PS5 specs – What are the big differences?

We’ve compiled the technical specifications of both machines below so you have a concrete idea of how they compare. Obviously, the PS5 is significantly more powerful given it’s essentially the next evolution of Sony’s console brand.

PlayStation 5 PlayStation 4 CPU 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) 8x Jaguar Cores at 1.6GHz GPU 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency) 1.84 TFLOPs, 18 CUs at 800MHz GPU architecture Custom RDNA 2 Custom GCN Memory/Interface 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit 8GB GDDR5 / 254-bit Memory bandwidth 448 GB/s 176 GB/s Internal Storage Custom 825GB SSD 500GB HDD IO Throughput 5.5GB/s (RAW), Typical 8-9 GB/s (Compressed) Approx 50-100MB/s (dependent on data location on HDD) Expandable Storage NVMe SSD Slot Replaceable internal HDD External Storage USB HDD Support USB HDD Support Optical Drive 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive Blu-Ray Drive

PS4 vs PS5 price – how much does each console cost?

The PS4 currently retails for £249.99, which will bag you a 500GB console with a Dualshock 4 controller, small microphone and all the bells and whistles you’ll need to get setup.

A few games will cost you extra, although the majority of retailers now offer bundles which are far better value than purchasing the console itself. The price for models with larger harder drives also cost more, or you could shell out a few extra models for the PS4 Pro.

As for the PS5, Sony has confirmed the next-gen console will retail for £449.99 / $499.99, while the digital-only edition will be priced at a far more affordable £359.99 / $399.99. This is far cheaper than we expected, making the jump into the new generation far more tempting.

PS4 vs PS5 release date – when are they coming out?

The PS4 launched on November 15, 2013 alongside the likes of Resogun, Knack and Killzone: Shadow Fall. Yep, it’s launch selection of games left a little to be desired, something which the PS5 seems keen to improve upon. It was followed by the PS4 Pro on November 10, 2016. It was essentially a mid-generational leap for the hardware, which might make the act of upgrading a little harder to swallow for some.

Sony has confirmed the PlayStation will launch on 12 November in US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, NZ, South Korea. The rest of the world can get their hands on the console on November 19. This second date encapsulates the UK and Europe.

PS4 vs PS5 design – How do they look?

This is probably the biggest difference between both consoles, with PS5 acting as a stark departure from the design conventions Sony has used since the start of this century. The distinctive black colour scheme is gone, replaced with a two-tone mixture of black and white, with the latter completely dominating the console itself.

We’ve popped a couple of images below so you can compare the images for yourselves. The PS4 is the slim model, since it’s the standard model at this moment in time as opposed to the launch version which was phased out alongside the arrival of PS4 Pro in 2016.

It’s honestly surprising how different both consoles are in terms of overall design, with the PS5 being much larger than any PlayStation machine in recent memory. It remains to be seen whether it’s larger than the launch PS3, which would be an achievement in itself. With any luck, we’ll be able to see it in the flesh before very long.

PS4 vs PS5 games – What could you play at launch?

Now Sony has announced the price and release date of PS5, we have a concrete idea of what games will be available to purchase and play at launch. We’ve compiled the full collection below:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Demon’s Souls

Astro’s Playroom

Destruction All-Stars

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Watch Dogs: Legion

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Godfall

We imagine the above list will grow ahead of launch with additional third party efforts, so we’ll be sure to keep it updated. For comparison’s sake, we’ve also put together all of the games that were available for PS4 on the day of release. It’s fascinating to compare what the gaming landscape was like 7 years ago.

Flower

Killzone Shadow Fall

Knack

Resogun

Sound Shapes

Escape Plan

Flow

Angry Birds Star Wars

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Call of Duty Ghosts

FIFA 14

Battlefield 4

Just Dance 2014

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Lego Marvel Super Heroes

NBA 2K14

