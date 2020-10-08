PS4 game libraries will appear on PS5 as soon as you sign in

Sony has reiterated its commitment to backwards compatibility of the PS5 console, confirming 99% of PS4 games will be available to play on the new console.

The company has also revealed information about how the titles will be showcased. Speaking to Game Informer, Sony said the gamer’s entire PS4 library will be waiting for them and available as soon as they sign into the next-gen console.

The company says the ‘played PS4 content’ will be accessible through the menu, which will help PS4 owners transition to the new console on their own terms.

“We know our fans have invested a lot of time building their collection of PS4 games, so library portability is critically important,” says PlayStation SVP of platform planning & management Hideaki Nishino.

Related: Best Sony PS5 games

“When you sign in to PS5 with your account, you will automatically see your library of played PS4 content through the menu. Approximately 99 percent of the thousands of PS4 titles, both catalog and newly published, will be playable on PS5, and we’re excited about supporting our PlayStation community as they transition from PS4 to PS5 when they’re ready.”

All of this means a wide array of options for PS4/PS5 gamers, who’s old discs will also work on the next-gen system. Any free PlayStation Plus games will also be accessible as long as the subscription is kept up.

Speaking of PlayStation Plus, Sony has already announced the PlayStation Plus Collection, which features more than 20 of the best games from the previous generation. The games announced during the PlayStation 5 Showcase last month include Game of the Year winners and contenders like Battlefield 1, Uncharted 4, Resident Evil VII and God of War, to name but a few.

Of course, the PS5’s focus isn’t about the past, but a brand new future of next-gen games and the PlayStation SVP is pretty pumped about what’s coming up.

“The lineup of exclusive games from Worldwide Studios at launch and beyond is by far the strongest that we’ve ever had on a new console,” Nishino added. “Launching PS5 with games like Marvel’s Spider-Man and Demon’s Souls is just the beginning. Fans can look forward to Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and more, as well as the new God of War title we teased in our September event. Exclusivity is a key differentiator for us, but we also believe quality of games is an even more important criteria.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …