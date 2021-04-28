PS Plus May games include a bona fide PS4 classic, but not much for PS5

Sony has announced the free PS Plus games for May, which includes a bona fide PS4 classic and, well, not a lot else.

PlayStation Plus members with a PS4 will get Battlefield V, the celebrated first-person-shooter, will be playable on May 4. Backwards compatibility means this game will be available among this month’s crop for PS5 owners too.

Rounding out the line-up is the PS5 upgrade for Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last and Stranded Deep for PS4, neither of which are too well known.

Related: Best PS4 games

The latter, Stranded Deep is an open world survival game that requires you to find ways to stay alive on a remote island. You’ll need to navigate the local wildlife, including the odd shark and giant squid. It’s basically Cast Away in video game form, right down to the nod to the Wilson volleyball. You can see the trailer below:

Wreckfest, which was originally available on PS4, is getting a nice visual makeover for the PS5 and Sony is giving it away for nowt. The gameplay will be familiar to those who’ve enjoyed the Destruction Derby games in the past and features multiplayer support for up to 24 players.

In a post on the PlayStation blog, the company said: “Burn rubber, break rules and shred metal in this full-contact racer from the creator of the FlatOut. Race and upgrade patched-together cars, improving their looks and toughening up their body armour to survive the epic crashes and neck-to-neck fights over the finish line in competitive races.”

The headliner of course, is Battlefield V the world-renowned FPS from EA and DICE. We have it a four-start review back in 2018 and its arrival on PS Plus is a great primer for those excited about the forthcoming reveal of the sixth edition of the game and a new standalone mobile version.

April’s free games; Oddworld: Soulstorm, Days Gone and Zombie Army 4: Dead War are still available until May 3.