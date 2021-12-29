PS Plus January 2022 games get off to fast start with PS5 original

Sony has officially confirmed the PS Plus free games for January 2022, with one of the hits for next-generation PS5 console.

The Codemasters off-road racing game Dirt 5, which was launched just over a year ago for PS4 and PS5 headlines the PS Plus line-up for the first month of 2022 with members able to download the game from January 4.

It’ll be joined by Persona 5 Strikers (PS4) and Deep Rock Galactic (PS4 and PS5), with all three games available to download until February 1.

However, it’s Dirt 5 that is the big story here, with the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game available as part of the PS Plus line-up. Upon its release in November 2020, we praised the incredibly fun off-road racing, varied courses, colourful visuals and much more.

Our reviewer Ryan Jones gave the game a 4-star review and wrote: “Dirt 5 isn’t the next-gen technical showcase you were probably hoping for, but its excellent off-road tracks are an absolute delight to race on while superb modes such as Arcade, Playgrounds and Online/Offline multiplayer provide enough gas in the tank for numerous revisits.”

Elsewhere, the 2018 game Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player co-op first-person shooter. Gamers will need to mine their way through the caves, battle deadly enemies and boost your resources along the way, relying on your teammates for survival.

Finally, Persona 5 Strikers sees you: “Jump into the stylish world of Persona in an all-new story featuring the Phantom Thieves as they embark on an epic road trip across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges, thrusting you in an epic tale as you strike back against the corruption overtaking cities. Dynamically control your team during explosive action combat as you reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the centre of the crisis.”

If you’re quick you can still download December’s PS Plus games; Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super Villains and Mortal Shell until January 3.