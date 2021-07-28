Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PS Plus games for August feature a PS4 and PS5 newcomer

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony has revealed the free PlayStation Plus games for August and they include a game previously unavailable on PS5 and PS4.

A somewhat modest line up for the coming month is headlined by Hunter’s Arena: Legends, as previously announced during the July State of Play live stream.

Sony describes the game as a 30-player PvP and PvE battle royale combat game, set in an “ancient age in which humanity battles each other as well as a growing legion of demons that have been unleashed upon the world.”

We haven’t played the game before, but it has mixed reviews on the Store Store for PC. It was released a year ago and comes from developer Mantisco. The page does say a relaunch is coming on August 3, which will enable cross-lay with PC gamers and will solve some latency issues. Here’s a new Character Spotlight video chronicling the legends on offer within the game.

This is the only game designed for PS5 available as part of the August line up, but, thanks to backward compatibility, owners of the next-gen console will also be able to take advantage of the other games coming this month: Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2.

PvZ BfN is the follow-up to Garden Warfare and is a first person shooter that’s a definite departure from the traditional table-top style games where your plants had to hold back marauding zombies that came in waves.

Tennis World Tour 2 enables you to play as Roger and Rafa (among others). There’s a career mode, while you can play online or locally against friends.

All of the games will be available for PS Plus members to download until September 6. Meanwhile, last month’s games – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, A Plague Tale: Innocence and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate – will be bailable until this coming Monday.

