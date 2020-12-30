PS Plus free January games brings the last outing of a PlayStation icon

Sony is bringing some New Year’s cheer to gamers on PS4 and PS5 with the addition of a bonafide PlayStation legend to the PS Plus stable.

A few days final bars of Auld Lang Syne have been belted out, PS Plus members can add Shadow of the Tomb Raider to their PS4 game collection, provided they don’t already own it of course.

The PS4 game RPG Greedfall is also available as part of January’s offerings, while PS5 owners get a title to themselves with the open world action RPG Maneater.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is probably the lesser of the three modern Lara Croft adventures. The 2018 title earned a disappointing 3.5 star rating out of a possible 5. However, we still found it to be an enjoyable action adventure game.

Our reviewer concluded: “Shadow of the Tomb Raider is an enjoyable action-adventure for the most part, yet frequently falls victim to a haphazard narrative and structural pacing that stops the trilogy’s finale from truly standing out.”

In a post on the PlayStation blog, Sony describes Greedfall as a “stunning action RPG” where gamers can “explore uncharted new lands as you set foot on a remote island seeping with magic, and filled with riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures. You’ll have complete freedom to shape your abilities, spells and skills and decide whether to complete objectives with combat, diplomacy, deception, or stealth. Forge this new world’s destiny, as you befriend or betray companions and entire factions.”

Maneater is a PS4 game that got a free upgrade for PS5 owners. However, if it’s not part of your collection you’ll be able to get it for free as part of January’s PS Plus offerings. Far from the realm of Ecco The Dolphin, you’ll start out as a small shark pup and you’ll have to eat your way to the top of the food chain.

All games are available from January 5 to February 4 to anyone with an active PS Plus membership.