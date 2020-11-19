Project 007 is a new James Bond game from the creators of Hitman

IO Interactive has announced Project 007, a new gaming project which will tell an original story in the iconic spy universe, acting as the first James Bond origin story in franchise history.

Known as the creators of Hitman and masters of the stealth genre, this is a match made in heaven if we’ve ever seen one, and a huge new effort for the studio to delve into.

The announcement was made with a brief teaser video featuring the iconic James Bond introductory sequence, a perfect example of how IO Interactive will likely stick closely to the source material. Hopefully the films instead of the misogynistic novels.

“Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world’s favourite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story,” reads the official website.

It goes on to say that IO Interactive is currently recruiting talent from around the world to make its vision a reality, hinting that this project is likely in the early stages of development. It will likely become their main focus after the release of Hitman 3 in January 2021.

“It’s true that once in a while, the stars do align in our industry,” IO Interative studio head Hakan Abrak said in a press release. “Creating an original Bond game is a monumental undertaking and I truly believe that IO Interactive, working closely with our creative partners at EON and MGM, can deliver something extremely special for our players and communities. Our passionate team is excited to unleash their creativity into the iconic James Bond universe and craft the most ambitious game in the history of our studio.”

James Bond has had a rather prestigious history in the medium of videogames, having peaked with the release of Goldeneye back on Nintendo 64. Since then, a few impressive efforts have surfaced such as Blood Stone on the PS3 and Xbox 360. It’s been several years since a new iteration has appeared, and we’re delighted to see IO Interactive taking the reigns.

