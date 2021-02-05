Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake delayed indefinitely

Ubisoft has added to the ever-growing list of video games subject to long delays by announcing the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake has been delayed indefinitely.

The new version of the beloved 2003 action-adventure classic was set to arrive in January, but has now been delayed for a second time, this time with no new announce window.

In a statement on Twitter, the developer said it needs more time to “deliver a remake that feels fresh when remaining faithful” to the original game. How long will that take? Well, Ubisoft isn’t prepared to say yet.

The company promised to keep gamers posted on the progress in the coming weeks and months, but it seems like we won’t see this game before the summer.

Related: Final Fantasy 7 Remake review

The statement reads: “Since announcing the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake in September, we saw an outpouring of feedback from you on this beloved franchise. It is your passion and support that is driving our development teams to make the best game possible.

“With that said, we have made the decision to shift the release for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to a later date. This extra development time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh when remaining faithful to the original.

“We understand the update might come as a surprise and we will continue to keep you posted on the progress of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. In the meantime, we want to thank you all for your ongoing support.”

Remakes have once again become en vogue in the recent era, with the Resident Evil series and Final Fantasy remake doing fine business in updating the classics with modern visuals. Hopefully the delay means The Sands of Time can hit those high standards.