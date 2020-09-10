Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake to be revealed at tonight’s Ubisoft Forward event

A rumoured remake for Prince of Persia: Sands of Time has leaked online ahead of its expected reveal at Ubisoft Forward later tonight, acting as a full re-imagining of the action-adventure classic.

Ubisoft is infamous for having its games leak ahead of big events, and Prince of Persia: Sands of Time is sadly no different. Earlier today saw key art and a partial store listing for the game appearing online through UPlay Russia, showcasing exactly how it will look.

The promotional art can be found on Reddit, which is an accurate recreation of the original which launched way back in 2003 for the PS2, Xbox and PC.

It appears this will be a pretty comprehensive remake, following in the footsteps of Crash Bandicoot, Spyro and Tony Hawk – all of which have proven tremendously popular. We can’t blame Ubisoft for jumping on the remake bandwagon to mine nostalgia from the minds of players, especially with a franchise like this.

The leaked images honestly don’t do the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake any favours in the visual department, and we imagine it will look much better in action when we see it later tonight, and it’s unfair to judge it through a leak like this. It remains unclear how it will play, what platforms it will arrive on and when it will release, although we will probably learn all of that and more later tonight.

Ubisoft Forward will take place later tonight at 8pm BST and is expected to feature Immortals Fenyx Rising and Prince of Persia: Sands of Time. There’s also a chance we’ll see some updates on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion ahead of them arriving later this year.

