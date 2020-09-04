Prime Gaming is giving away a bunch of beloved gaming classics this month

Amazon has announced a selection of new classic games coming to active subscribers of Prime Gaming, bringing the total selection of SNK titles on the service to 22.

The newly rebranded service has been giving away a number of SNK classics for a while now, but today players can complete their collection with eight new additions which include:

The Last Blade 2 – The legendary weapons-based fighting game, which was originally released on the NEOGEO game system in 1998.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves – Jump into this legendary series with a new hero, Rock Howard, and a plethora of charismatic new characters in this 1999 classic.

Metal Slug 3 – This masterpiece is highly praised for its refined balance and game volume within the 2D run and gun action shooting game series.

Samurai Shodown V Special – Gather and clash with 28 fierce warriors in this upgraded version of Samurai Shodown V, which was first released in 2004.

The King of Fighters ’97 Global Match – The final chapter in the King of Fighters Orochi Saga, which cemented King of Fighters as a staple in the fighting game community.

The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition – Fight in endless and epic battles in the ultimate and final version of The King of Fighters ‘98, which offers an alternate version of some characters, bringing the total roster of fighters to 64 and creating infinite team combinations.

The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match – Battle it out in the fully upgraded version of The King of Fighters 2002 and the second title in the Unmatched series.

Shock Troopers – Progress through the battlefield, choosing the best routes and strategy in a fan favorite 2D top-down view action shooting game released exclusively on NEOGEO MVS in 1997.

If you’ve yet to pick up the initial bundle of 14 SNK games available as part of Prime Gaming you can check them all out below. Having recently changed its name after identifying as Twitch Prime for a number of years, the service is still being incredibly generous with its regular freebies:

Art of Fighting 2

Blazing Star

Fatal Fury Special

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

Pulstar

Samurai Shodown II

Metal Slug 2

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad

Baseball Stars 2

Sengoku 3

Ironclad

King of Monsters

