Pokemon: Rumble Rush is a new pocket monster experience coming to iOS and Android

Earlier this week it emerged that a “new and exciting” Pokemon experience was in development for mobile devices, and now it’s suddenly been revealed.

Pokemon: Rumble Rush popped up on a Japanese website earlier this morning, and has already launched across select territories as part of a testing phase.

More specifically, a soft-launch has been implemented in Australia. So, if you fancy early access to Rumble Rush, all you need to do is fiddle with region settings to access the Google Play Store.

Rumble Stars was originally announced as PokeLand back in 2017, although it seemed to fall into obscurity and undergo an overhaul into what we see today.

Pokemon Rumble follows small, chibi versions of your favourite Pokemon as they do battle with enemies across a colourful world. It looks fun, and great for playing on the move.

Ahead of its mobile iteration, the Pokemon Rumble subset of games have emerged on the Nintendo Wii, Wii U and 3DS, so there’s a definite pedigree to tap into.

No concrete release has been announced for other territories beyond a vague ‘coming soon.’ We’ll be sure to update you once we know more.

