Pokemon Presents: How to watch today’s big announcement

After a rather unusual showing last week which saw the announcement of New Pokemon Snap and a few other projects from the franchise, The Pokemon Company is set to unveil yet another title later today.

Many are predicting that today’s announcement will be a successor to Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee, perhaps tackling the next-generation of pocket monsters in yet another revival of a classic adventure.

However, as The Pokemon Company has proven time and time again, it could be yet another cool surprise none of us are prepared for. It’s made a reputation of subverting expectations, and we expect today’s presentation will be no different.

How to the watch Pokemon Presents stream

You’ll be able to catch today’s Pokemon Presents at 2pm BST, and it is expected to last roughly 11 minutes. That’s more than enough time to showcase a new title and provide us with a decent glimpse at what it’s all about, so hopefully the company plans to do exactly that.

We’ve provided a link to the stream below, so you don’t even need to leave this page to catch all the action as it happens:

Last week saw the release of Isle of Armor for Pokemon Sword and Shield, acting as the first major expansion for Game Freak’s latest RPG. We’re playing through it right now and it’s an enjoyable little adventure, primarily taking place across a Wild Area with an abundance of new Pokemon and collectibles to uncover. We’ll have a review on the site in the coming days.

For now, here’s a glimpse at our 4/5 verdict for the base game: “Pokemon Sword and Shield is an excellent entry in Game Freak’s iconic franchise, pushing the series forward in some exciting ways while never forgetting the roots that made it so loved in the first place.” Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all the news on today’s coming announcement, since we’ll be covering everything that’s to come.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…