Pokemon GO Adventure Sync will reward exercise even when phones are in pockets

Niantic has announced a new feature for Pokemon GO known as Adventure Sync, and it’s set to make some huge changes to the popular mobile title.

The new feature, known as Adventure Sync, will connect your activity in Pokemon GO to Google Fit or Samsung Health on respective devices. Other fitness apps will also be compatible.

In a nutshell, this means that your steps taken and distance travelled throughout the day will be tracked even when the application isn’t running, adding to your progress without draining the battery of your phone.

This means that progress on eggs hatching and obtaining candy from buddies can be made without having your phone out in front of you or down by your side all the time.

To us, this is a huge change for players who might’ve lapsed out of Pokemon GO on their device due to fears on draining battery on a normal day.

“Adventure Sync is our next step in rewarding more players for doing what they already love to do, while providing motivation to get outside and go for a walk-whether they’re searching for Pokémon directly, or simply enjoying the sights, sounds, and people around them,” said Niantic’s John Hanke.

As to what exactly Adventure Sync does, it provides Pokemon GO players with “a weekly summary that highlights distance traveled on foot and other stats, including calories burned or steps counted, if their device makes those available”.

Speaking in a recent press release, Niantic’s Josh Hanke also hinted toward other features that might debut with the upcoming Adventure Sync,

Related: Best iPhone Games

“While Trainers will be rewarded regularly in Candy found by Buddy Pokémon or Eggs hatching more efficiently, they will also be able to participate in weekly milestones for walking that will reward them for their hard work.

We’ll be sure to provide you with more details regarding the release of Pokemon GO’s Adventure Sync as they emerge.

Are you still out and about in Pokemon GO? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.