Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes are coming, according to a new report

According to a new report, Nintendo and Game Freak are working on complete remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl for release later this year.

The new report comes from renowned Pokemon leaker Centro Pokemon, who claims that sources close to the company have informed them of the project being far more than a far-flung rumour.

“The Pokémon Company plans to officially reveal the remakes of Pokémon Diamonds and Pearl for Nintendo Switch in February, according to sources close to the company. In addition, this new installment will be different from Pokémon Let’s Go, the remake of Kanto released in 2018, maintaining the classic Pokémon capture style”, reads the report (via Google Translate).

Related: Upcoming Switch Games

The remakes are reportedly in development for Nintendo Switch, and will more than likely be available as two individual versions much like the original games. It’s interesting that they apparently won’t pursue the same style as Pokemon Let’s Go, given it proved to be both popular and charming amongst the majority of players. Granted, it was a bit on the easy side.

The Pokemon Company is set to celebrate its 25th Anniversary in spectacular style this year, and this won’t just be limited to a rumoured Diamond and Pearl Remake. Earlier this week saw the release date announcement of New Pokemon Snap, alongside the fact that Pokemon will be teaming up with popstar Katy Perry to produce an official theme song.

Diamond and Pearl will apparently be announced in February, likely as part of a Nintendo Direct of sorts given how reveals like this normally take place. Pokemon Sword and Shield released back in 2019, so it’s been over a year since the last core entry. Here’s what I thought of it in my review: “While it underwhelms in its visuals and under-baked use of new ideas, the act of exploring Galar and catching creatures remains as delightfully compelling as it’s ever been – and that’s what really matters in the end.”

What Pokemon game would you like to see remade? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.