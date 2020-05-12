PlayStation Studios is Sony’s new exclusive brand, and it’s launching alongside PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment has unveiled PlayStation Studios, a new brand which will house all major exclusives moving forward.

It will become commonplace following the launch of PS5 later this year, although it will also be included in The Last of Us 2 and Ghosts of Tsushima, although it won’t be ready for the looming launches in June and July.

“We are really excited about this,” says Eric Lempel, senior vice president and head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment. “Over the last few years — and even the last decade — the strength of the titles coming out from our studios has been stronger than ever.”

“We have been thinking about how we unite all of these great games under one brand, and really the purpose of that is to make the consumer understand that, when they see this brand, they’re getting ready for a robust, innovative, deep experience that they’ve come to expect from games coming from PlayStation. So we came up with PlayStation Studios.”

PlayStation has also created a fancy new opening animation which bears a striking resemblance to Marvel Studios. Sony is aware of the similarities though, confirming that many of the first-party developers are huge fans of the cinematic universe.

Some of the featured games include Horizon Zero Dawn, Ratchet and Clank, God of War, LittleBigPlanet and The Last of Us. We imagine this list will continue to grow alongside Sony’s first-party library in the coming generation.

“The cinematic you’ve seen is the one that has multiple games in it. But over time, as we introduce well established franchises, we can tailor that opening a bit to possibly show the franchise over the years, new characters that have come into play… There’s a lot we can do that we’re really excited about.”

