Call of Duty leads the PlayStation Plus lineup for March 2019

Sony has confirmed its PlayStation Plus lineup for March, with two PS4 titles becoming free for a limited time from the start of the month.

The first game in the lineup is the blockbuster shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered. The fourth entry to the Call of Duty franchise was originally released way back in 2007, which was a whopping 12 years ago.

This remastered edition revamps visuals, improves the original sound effects and introduces new multiplayer content and achievements. Importantly, original core gameplay remains the same, providing gamers with nostalgia-inducing bombastic action.

We gave the original game a 9 out of 10 score back in 2011 and said, “Call of Duty’s switch to the modern era has bought it back to winning form with a blast. Superbly paced and pumped with adrenaline, it’s the all-action blockbuster to beat.”

Second on the PlayStation Plus list for March is the mind-boggling puzzler The Witness. Made by the famous video game designer Jonathan Blow, The Witness takes places on a mysterious island covered in strange panels featuring grid-based puzzles that will test your brain powers.

Watch a clip of these challenges online and the puzzles might look mundane, but in reality they offer some of the most genius and unique experiences currently available.

This independent game is not to be sniffed at either, as we scored it a 9 out of 10 when it first released and had this to say in our verdict: “This artsy, cerebral puzzler is the kind of game obsessions are made of.”

Sadly, there’s nothing on offer here for PS3 and Vita users, with February being the last month to grab games for free on those platforms. If you haven’t already downloaded the likes of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Rogue Aces from last month’s offering, then there’s still time to add them to your library before the deal is up.

