Here’s all the games coming to PlayStation Plus in February 2019

Sony has announced all of the freebies coming to PS4, PS3 and PS Vita as part of PlayStation Plus this February.

Headlining the selection this month is Hitman: The Complete First Season, a phenomenal stealth experience by IO Interactive.

With the second instalment having launched late last year, this is the perfect time for newcomers to experience one of Agent 47’s best outings.

Next up is For Honor, Ubisoft’s medieval multiplayer title that has you swinging weapons around as an assortment of different warriors. Still receiving updates, it should receive a healthy dose of new players thanks to PS Plus, too.

This month marks a sad time for PS3 and PS Vita owners, as it will be the last time the consoles will receive freebies as part of PlayStation Plus. Fortunately, they’re going out with a bang.

From the start of next month, you can download Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Divekick for the last-generation console, which first launched over a decade ago.

Finally, Vita owners will have access to Gunhouse and Rogue Aces, both of which are crossplay on PS4 to boot, giving you an extra bonus or two.

We’ve listed the complete list of titles below for your convenience. All in all, we’ve got a strong month ahead of us!

For Honor (PS4)

Hitman: The Complete First Season (PS4)

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3)

Divekick (PS3, PS Vita)

Gunhouse (PS4, PS Vita)

Rogue Aces (PS4, PS Vita)

